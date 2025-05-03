Aryna Sabalenka Claims Third Madrid WTA-1000 Title

The opening set saw the Belarusian in complete command, dictating the flow of the game with two aces and three decisive breaks of her opponent's serve, while limiting her own errors to just one double fault. The second set brought a significant surge from the American, who built a 5-3 lead. However, Sabalenka, with remarkable resilience, found the inner strength to shift the momentum and ultimately seize victory in a tense tie-break. The thrilling encounter spanned 1 hour and 40 minutes. Her journey to this final included victories over Russian Anna Blinkova (world No. 76) - 6-3, 6-4, Belgian Elise Mertens (28) - 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, American Peyton Stearns (44) - 6-2, 6-4, and Ukrainian players Marta Kostyuk (24) - 7-6, 7-6, and Elina Svitolina (17) - 6-3, 7-5.