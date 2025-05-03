3.65 BYN
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Third Madrid WTA-1000 Title
Belarusian tennis sensation Aryna Sabalenka has triumphed at the WTA-1000 Mutua Madrid Open for an impressive third time, as reported by BELTA.
In a compelling final today, the world's top-ranked player overcame American Cori Gauff with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
The opening set saw the Belarusian in complete command, dictating the flow of the game with two aces and three decisive breaks of her opponent's serve, while limiting her own errors to just one double fault. The second set brought a significant surge from the American, who built a 5-3 lead. However, Sabalenka, with remarkable resilience, found the inner strength to shift the momentum and ultimately seize victory in a tense tie-break. The thrilling encounter spanned 1 hour and 40 minutes. Her journey to this final included victories over Russian Anna Blinkova (world No. 76) - 6-3, 6-4, Belgian Elise Mertens (28) - 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, American Peyton Stearns (44) - 6-2, 6-4, and Ukrainian players Marta Kostyuk (24) - 7-6, 7-6, and Elina Svitolina (17) - 6-3, 7-5.
This marks Aryna Sabalenka's third conquest on the hallowed clay courts of the Spanish capital. Her previous triumphs came in 2021 and 2023. Last year, she fell in the final to Pole Iga Swiatek, who was defeated by Cori Gauff in this year's semi-finals. Sabalenka's illustrious career now includes 20 WTA tournament titles.
Looking ahead, tomorrow's men's final will feature a battle between British tennis player Jack Draper (6) and Norway's Casper Ruud (15).