Aryna Sabalenka reaches third round of tournament in Wuhan

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka reaches third round of tournament in Wuhan.

In the match of the second round the second racket of the world was stronger than the representative of the Czech Republic Katerina Siniakova. Both sets ended with the same score - 6:4. The girls spent 1 hour and 35 minutes on the court.

In the 1/8 finals Sabalenka will play against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. The prize fund of the competition amounted to more than 3 million dollars.

