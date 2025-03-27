Aryna Sabalenka to Compete in Final of WTA 1000 Tournament in Miami

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has reached the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami, USA, featuring a prize pool of $8.9 million, as reported by BELTA.

In the semifinals, the world’s top-ranked player triumphed over Italian tennis player Jasmine Paolini, currently ranked 7th globally, with a score of 6-2, 6-2. The match lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes. Earlier in the tournament, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova (ranked 64th in the WTA), Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ranked 102nd), Chinese Zheng Qinwen (ranked 9th), and American Danielle Collins (ranked 15th), who won this tournament in 2024.

In the decisive match, Sabalenka’s opponent will be the winner of the clash between American Jessica Pegula (ranked 4th) and Filipino tennis player Alexandra Eala (ranked 140th). In the quarterfinals, the 19-year-old Eala sensationally defeated the world’s second-ranked player, Polish Iga Swiatek.