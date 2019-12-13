PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka Wins WTA-500 Tournament in Brisbane

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has started the new season in spectacular fashion, living up to her status. The Belarusian tennis player claimed the title at the WTA-500 tournament. In the final of the series, the Belarusian defeated the 107th-ranked player from Russia, Polina Kudermetova. Kudermetova surprised Sabalenka's fans by winning the first set 6-4. However, Aryna managed to take revenge in the second set, winning 6-3, and secured a hard-fought victory in the decisive set, 6-2.

Notably, this is Sabalenka's second title on the Brisbane courts. She first won it in 2023. The Belarusian earned 500 ranking points and approximately $200,000. Up next is the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Australian Open, which starts on January 12.

