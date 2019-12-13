Aryna Sabalenka Wins WTA-500 Tournament in Brisbane

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has started the new season in spectacular fashion, living up to her status. The Belarusian tennis player claimed the title at the WTA-500 tournament. In the final of the series, the Belarusian defeated the 107th-ranked player from Russia, Polina Kudermetova. Kudermetova surprised Sabalenka's fans by winning the first set 6-4. However, Aryna managed to take revenge in the second set, winning 6-3, and secured a hard-fought victory in the decisive set, 6-2.