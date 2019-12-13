3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka Wins WTA-500 Tournament in Brisbane
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has started the new season in spectacular fashion, living up to her status. The Belarusian tennis player claimed the title at the WTA-500 tournament. In the final of the series, the Belarusian defeated the 107th-ranked player from Russia, Polina Kudermetova. Kudermetova surprised Sabalenka's fans by winning the first set 6-4. However, Aryna managed to take revenge in the second set, winning 6-3, and secured a hard-fought victory in the decisive set, 6-2.
Notably, this is Sabalenka's second title on the Brisbane courts. She first won it in 2023. The Belarusian earned 500 ranking points and approximately $200,000. Up next is the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Australian Open, which starts on January 12.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Lukashenko: It won't be "somehow," it will be as it should be.
Lukashenko notes importance of his upcoming visit to China for development of Belarus
Lukashenko explains why he announced five-year quality plan and Year of Beatification
Politics
All
Society
All
Multi-day expedition of 85 km. Belarusian polar researchers study little-explored area of Antarctica
Belarus Extends Family Capital Program: All the New Features
Azarov on Maidan 2014: The West's Main Task Was to Turn Ukraine into Anti-Russia
Strong and independent Belarus will always be a united family and a home for everyone
In the world
All
Kiev tries to go on offensive in Kursk Region - Russian Armed Forces repulses four attacks
Priests transported in cages and thrown out of churches - how Ukrainian authorities deal with clergy
Why Ursula von der Leyen ignored celebrations of Poland's EU presidency
Genocide of the Eskimos: Greenland Wants to Hold Referendum on Independence from Denmark
Regions
All
Incidents
All