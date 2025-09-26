3.64 BYN
Belarusian Paralympic Committee is Fully Reinstated
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has approved the full reinstatement of the Belarusian Paralympic Committee, BelTA reports, citing the IPC press service.
At the organization's General Assembly held in Seoul, delegates in the first round of voting rejected a proposal to completely suspend the Belarusian Paralympic Committee's membership, with 119 out of 176 members voting against. In the second round, a majority of IPC members also voted against the partial suspension (103 out of 176). Thus, the Belarusian Paralympic Committee has been fully restored.
A similar decision was previously made regarding the Russian Paralympic Committee. Both countries' memberships in the IPC were partially suspended in 2023.