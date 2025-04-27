Belarusian Tennis Player Ilya Ivashko Crowned Champion at ITF Tournament in Luanda

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergey Lukashevich, has arrived in Brazil to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the heads of the foreign policy agencies will review the implementation of prior agreements and outline further steps to enhance strategic partnership in preparation for the 17th BRICS Summit, which is set to take place in Brazil from July 6-7.