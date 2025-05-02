3.65 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.44 BYN
Belarusian tennis player Sabalenka reaches final of WTA-1000 tournament in Madrid
Belarusian powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka carved her path to the final of the WTA-1000 tournament in Madrid. This, according to BELTA, is her fourth foray into the final of the lucrative Mutua Madrid Open, which offers a staggering 7.8 million euro prize fund. The world number one will face a formidable test in the championship match against the rising American star, Coco Gauff, currently holding the fourth spot in the global rankings.
Sabalenka booked her place by overcoming a determined Elina Svitolina of Ukraine (WTA 17) with a 6:3, 7:5 victory, while Gauff showcased her dominance with a decisive 6:1, 6:1 win over Poland's Iga Swiatek (2).
Historically, Sabalenka has enjoyed a slight advantage in their head-to-head, triumphing in five of their nine previous meetings with Gauff. Their highly anticipated clash today is scheduled to begin at 19:30 Minsk time. The winner will claim a significant 985,000 euros and a crucial 1000 ranking points. Sabalenka has a history of success at this event, securing the title in 2021 and 2023, though she was defeated in last year's final by Iga Swiatek. Looking ahead, tomorrow's men's final promises an intriguing battle between UK's Jack Draper (6) and Norway's Casper Ruud (15).