Belarusian tennis player Sabalenka reaches final of WTA-1000 tournament in Madrid

Belarusian powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka carved her path to the final of the WTA-1000 tournament in Madrid. This, according to BELTA, is her fourth foray into the final of the lucrative Mutua Madrid Open, which offers a staggering 7.8 million euro prize fund. The world number one will face a formidable test in the championship match against the rising American star, Coco Gauff, currently holding the fourth spot in the global rankings.

Sabalenka booked her place by overcoming a determined Elina Svitolina of Ukraine (WTA 17) with a 6:3, 7:5 victory, while Gauff showcased her dominance with a decisive 6:1, 6:1 win over Poland's Iga Swiatek (2).