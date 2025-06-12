3.79 BYN
Braginets Wins Gold Medal at U17 European Wrestling Championship
Belarusian athlete Polina Braginets won a gold medal at the U17 European Wrestling Championship. The competition is being held in Skopje (North Macedonia), BELTA reports.
The Belarusian became the strongest on the continent in her age group in the under 57 kg category. At the start of the tournament, Braginets defeated Zara Petrovic from Croatia, knocked out Josephine Koemans from the Netherlands in the second round, defeated Italian Sophie Ritter in the quarterfinals, and defeated Olga Popova from Bulgaria in the semifinals.
Polina's opponent in the fight for gold was Ukrainian Ivanna Lukyanenko, the fight ended in victory for the Belarusian with a score of 8:3. In 2024, Braginets won the bronze medal at the World Championship - U17, and also won the continental forum among girls under 15 years old.