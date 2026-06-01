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International Fencing Federation Allows Belarusians to Compete
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has lifted all restrictions on Belarusian and Russian athletes, the organization's press service reported.
Athletes from Belarus and Russia will be able to compete under their national symbols at the 2026 World Championships, which will be held in Hong Kong from July 22 to 30. Since 2023, Belarusians and Russians have participated in FIE-sponsored tournaments as neutrals.
Last month, the international federations of gymnastics, pentathlon, boxing, volleyball, wrestling, equestrian, karate, dancesport, billiards, water skiing, Muay Thai, and archery announced the full reinstatement of Belarusian athletes.