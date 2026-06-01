EU Tightens Migration Policy

Europe is strengthening migration controls. EU countries and the European Parliament have reached an agreement that will allow for faster and more efficient procedures for returning undocumented immigrants.

The new migration regulations provide for the establishment of deportation centers abroad for asylum seekers. There, they will be able to await the review of their appeals against expulsion from the EU or the decision on their return to their home country. This document is expected to be legally ratified at a meeting of the EU Council and a session of the European Parliament in the coming weeks.