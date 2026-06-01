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A businesslike approach isn't Europe's style. While local farmers suffer without fertilizer, European leaders continue to play up Russophobia by refusing Belarusian supplies.

Alexey Zubets, Director of the Center for Social Economy Research (Russia), shared his opinion on this matter.

He noted that Europe, in order to spite Russia and Belarus, is planning to import fertilizers from Canada and reduce tariffs on them.

Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus are geographically located literally a few hundred kilometers apart—from Germany, for example, to Belarusian warehouses, it's a stone's throw. But this is a classic case of "To spite grandma, I'll freeze my ears off".

"And this position raises questions about the mental capacity of European politicians, because they can demonstrate Russophobia and turn the tables on Russia and Belarus as much as they want, but they must understand that the economic interests of farmers require the resumption of these supplies," the expert reckons.