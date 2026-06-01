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Warsaw Plans to Block Kyiv's Accession to the EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Relations between Warsaw and Kyiv continue to deteriorate. Poland intends to block Ukraine's accession to the European Union until Kyiv renounces its cult of war criminals, the Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm stated.
He also added: Kyiv will not see EU membership until it unblocks all exhumations of the remains of victims of the Volhynia Massacre.
The attitude toward Ukrainian nationalists remains a sore point in bilateral relations. The situation worsened after Zelensky named one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units "Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)."
In response, Karol Nawrocki has already initiated proceedings to strip the head of the Ukrainian regime of the highest Polish state award, the Order of the White Eagle.