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Relations between Warsaw and Kyiv continue to deteriorate. Poland intends to block Ukraine's accession to the European Union until Kyiv renounces its cult of war criminals, the Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm stated.

He also added: Kyiv will not see EU membership until it unblocks all exhumations of the remains of victims of the Volhynia Massacre.

The attitude toward Ukrainian nationalists remains a sore point in bilateral relations. The situation worsened after Zelensky named one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units "Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)."