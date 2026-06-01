From Zimbabwe to Oman: Belarus Opens New Horizons at BELAGRO-2026

Minsk, 2 June 2026 — The business programme of BELAGRO-2026 is in full swing, and the exhibition has once again transcended its original purpose. What began as a showcase of Belarusian farming has matured into a prestigious international platform for multimillion-dollar contracts and high-level discussions on global food security.

Ksenia Meleshko, head of the main department at Belarus’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food, says the event’s international stature grows stronger every year, undimmed by geopolitical headwinds.

“Each year the exhibition expands — both in the number of participants and in the calibre of foreign delegations eager to attend,” she noted. “It has firmly established itself as a truly international event and continues to confirm that status. When we speak with foreign partners, the response is always the same: ‘Yes, we know about your exhibition — we want to be there.’”

This year the spotlight is firmly on countries from the far abroad. Belarusian producers are holding intensive talks with delegations from Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Among the most prominent guests are:

Zimbabwe and Tanzania from the African continent;

Oman, represented by a high-level delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture;

Georgia, at ministerial level;

the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Literally yesterday we held very productive negotiations with the Georgian delegation headed by their minister and with representatives of the DPRK,” Meleshko revealed. “The talks continue, and today’s programme after the official opening promises to be especially rich.”

What draws international partners to BELAGRO? The answer, it turns out, is everything Belarus has to offer. The exhibition presents the complete spectrum of the country’s agricultural prowess — from advanced machinery and breeding livestock to high-quality food products.

“Delegations arrive and we show them everything our country is proud of,” Meleshko explained. “Every year we surprise them with new products and new opportunities.”

Particular emphasis has been placed on cooperation with Zimbabwe, where Belarusian tractors and equipment are already working the fields and visibly increasing yields. Yet Minsk is ready to go further.

“We are not limiting ourselves to machinery,” she added. “Through the ministry we are now finalising supplies of dry dairy products and specialised baby food.”

The exhibition’s business programme also features the second Agro-SCO Forum, held under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation — a clear sign of the event’s rising geopolitical weight.

“We are proud that our platform is hosting the Agro-SCO Forum for the second year running,” Meleshko said. “This is an important political and economic track. We will discuss food security, obstacles to trade flows and a broad range of other issues.”

While export sales are steadily rising, Belarusian officials see even greater potential.

“We are growing, but we want to grow faster,” Meleshko acknowledged. “There are still product lines where we can and must do more.”

Not every contract is signed on the exhibition floor, yet organisers are confident that these face-to-face meetings will inevitably translate into new agreements and fresh shipments in the coming months.

While high-level delegations pore over multimillion-dollar deals, ordinary visitors enjoy a more sensory experience. Interactive zones invite everyone to taste freshly cooked ukha — Belarus’s beloved fish soup — and immerse themselves in the living spirit of the countryside.