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Vilnius and Kyiv Launch Joint Defense Program
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania and Ukraine will jointly develop defense technologies. The two countries' defense ministries signed an agreement to establish a common program, media writes.
The stated goal of this initiative is to strengthen cooperation in military innovation and high technology.
Furthermore, the new project is expected to significantly accelerate the introduction of the latest weapons into army units.