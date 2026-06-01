Vilnius and Kyiv Launch Joint Defense Program

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Lithuania and Ukraine will jointly develop defense technologies. The two countries' defense ministries signed an agreement to establish a common program, media writes.

The stated goal of this initiative is to strengthen cooperation in military innovation and high technology.