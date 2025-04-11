Irina Shimanovich Advances to Semifinals of ITF Tournament in USA

Belarusian tennis player Irina Shimanovich, currently ranked 190th in the world, made headlines by securing her spot in the semifinals of the ITF tournament held in Boca Raton, Florida, with a prize pool of $30,000.

In her quarterfinal match, Shimanovich triumphed over American player Jade Robinson, ranked 599th, with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. She is now set to face another American, Akasha Urhobo, who is ranked 282nd, in the semifinals. Prior to these matches, Irina had celebrated victories over Japan’s Ena Koike (ranked 781st) with a score of 7-5, 6-2, and American Robyn Anderson (ranked 385th) with a hard-fought result of 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.