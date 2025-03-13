Sabalenka Reaches Final of WTA 1000: Belarusian to Compete Against Russian Opponent

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, USA, with a prize pool of $8.9 million, as reported by BELTA.

In the semifinals, the world’s top-ranked player delivered a dominant performance against American tennis player Madison Keys, currently ranked 5th in the WTA standings, winning decisively with a score of 6-0, 6-1. The match lasted just 50 minutes. Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka had defeated another American, McCartney Kessler (48), Italian Lucia Bronzetti (62), British player Sonay Kartal (83), and Russian Lyudmila Samsonova (25), not dropping a single set to any of her opponents.