3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Secretary General of National Olympic Committee of Belarus meets with head of IOC in Lausanne
The participation of Belarusian athletes in international competitions, as well as the results of the recent Olympics in Paris were the topics of the meeting between Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Ksenia Sankovich and IOC head Thomas Bach.
The meeting was held at the headquarters of the international organization in Lausanne, Switzerland. The event was also attended by representatives of the IOC department for relations with the National Olympic Committees. In addition, Ksenia Sankovic (who is a two-time Olympic medalist in rhythmic gymnastics) left her signature on the honorary wall of Olympians at the IOC headquarters.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All