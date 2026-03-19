3.61 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.47 BYN
Belarusian scientists and Chinese colleagues developed nanoparticles to fight cancer
Specialists from the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, together with colleagues from Donghua University (Shanghai, China), have successfully completed a joint project dedicated to the development and testing of polymer nanoparticles for so-called sonodynamic cancer therapy. This was reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the National Academy of Sciences.
The nanoparticles were able to selectively accumulate in tumor cells when administered to mice. When exposed to ultrasound, the nanoparticles destroy cancer cells. Furthermore, this therapy was found to stimulate an immune response against malignant tumors.
The results were published in the high-impact journal MaterialsToday Bio.