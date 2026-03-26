EAEU preparing statement on use of artificial intelligence

Industry and agriculture are traditionally Belarus's strengths. IT technologies are also key. The EAEU is preparing a statement on the use of artificial intelligence. Our country's experience and expertise are being taken into account.

Anton Alekseyev, Deputy Minister of Communications and Informatization of Belarus:

"This statement should become an institutional basis. Following it, legislative acts should be adopted that will determine the direction of technology implementation."

Incidentally, technology is one of the main topics of the current Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. As per tradition, the prime ministers participated in the plenary session of the digital forum.

Digital Forum - "Industry 5.0. The Power of Interaction"

The well-known and respected event, Digital Almaty, has undergone a transformation. It is now Digital Kazakhstan. This means an even more global format, designed to convey the full truth and highlight all the benefits of artificial intelligence: how it influences our lives and simplifies many processes. This, incidentally, is clearly evident in the exhibition presented here. The main theme for 2026 is "Industry 5.0. The Power of Interaction."

Here, the parties share experiences that can be applied throughout the Union. Speaking about Belarus, they naturally mentioned the Hi-Tech Park as the core of digitalization in the country. The Belarusian Prime Minister gave specific examples of how technology is working for the economy. From robots in dairy factories to artificial intelligence in BELAZ trucks. Thus, we are moving from simple automation to fully digital production. This is the industry of the future. And we need to create it together. Integration is, after all, in our common interests.

The Union Five – Integration in Our Common Interests

Natalia Petkevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus: