Russian Scientists Patent App that Assesses Biological Age and Brain Health

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f09f3138-eff2-4249-b548-498300ebc8fa/conversions/258663f6-7a12-4398-a1d0-4154cc3e53e0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f09f3138-eff2-4249-b548-498300ebc8fa/conversions/258663f6-7a12-4398-a1d0-4154cc3e53e0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f09f3138-eff2-4249-b548-498300ebc8fa/conversions/258663f6-7a12-4398-a1d0-4154cc3e53e0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f09f3138-eff2-4249-b548-498300ebc8fa/conversions/258663f6-7a12-4398-a1d0-4154cc3e53e0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Scientists from Lobachevsky University of Nizhny Novgorod (UNN) have patented an app that assesses biological age and brain health. The online platform, "Cognitive Biological Age Calculator," can assess the rate of brain aging and detect the first signs of cognitive decline, TASS reports, citing the university's press service.

"A team of scientists from the Research Center for Artificial Intelligence and the Research Institute of Biology of Aging at Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod received a patent for their invention, 'A Method for Determining Human Cognitive Age Using Artificial Intelligence.' The system is currently being implemented in the healthy longevity medicine practice of the Rosatom State Corporation and the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) of Russia, and is also being used in preventive medicine clinics," the statement reads.

Mikhail Ivanchenko, the study's lead author and director of the UNN Institute of Aging Biology, explained that the first release of the so-called cognitive clock on UNN's open platform took place in May 2024. It is now a fully functional system with an evidence-based scientific base and secured intellectual property rights. "We have created an accessible tool that allows anyone to assess their cognitive function in 15 minutes and receive a detailed analysis. This is an important step toward personalized prevention of neurodegenerative diseases," Ivanchenko commented.

Principle of the development

The development is based on the Cognitive-Age-V machine learning model, which analyzed data from over 1,800 participants aged 20 to 85. The model integrates the results of five short tests that collectively assess key cognitive functions: memory, attention, logical thinking, reaction time, and color perception. Color discrimination and cognitive control tests have proven to be the most significant for determining the biological age of the brain.

"Unlike chronological age, cognitive age reflects the actual state of neural processes. A decline in reaction speed, memory, and color vision can be associated not only with natural aging, but also with the development of dementia, the effects of diabetes, depression, or sleep disorders. In patients with dementia, the system recorded accelerated brain aging of an average of 15.4 years. For people with mild cognitive impairment, this indicator was also increased by 7.6 years," Ivanchenko added.