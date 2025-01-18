Trump violates American traditions of top leaders

Trump, even before taking office as president, violates the American traditions of top officials. We are talking about the inauguration ceremony. As a rule, only foreign diplomats are invited to it. But Trump sent an invitation to the Chairman of the PRC. Xi Jinping refused to visit the United States. Among the guests of the inauguration are Prime Minister of Hungary Orban, the leader of the Alternative for Germany Alice Weidel, President of Argentina Javier Milei and many others. The list also includes former Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki. But the politician had problems with either recognition or reputation. In order to get through the security post at a rally in support of Trump, the Pole had to prove his identity with his own page on Wikipedia.