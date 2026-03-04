1,230 people killed in Iran as a result of US and Israeli strikes

Iranian authorities report that the death toll from the aggression has reached 1,230. Furthermore, at least 14 hospitals have been damaged since the beginning of the US-Israeli operation.

The US-Israeli coalition continues intensive bombing of Tehran and other major Iranian cities. Although Washington and Tel Aviv claim the strikes are targeted, dozens of residential buildings in the Iranian capital have been damaged by missile strikes.

The Persians are conducting counterattacks; strikes have targeted Israeli military facilities, including Ben Gurion Airport and several Israeli government buildings.

NATO Secretary General backs Trump's strikes on Iran

More countries are becoming involved in the conflict. Following the drone strike on Nakhchivan Airport, the President of Azerbaijan ordered retaliatory measures. Ilham Aliyev classified the strikes as terrorist attacks and ordered all units of the country's armed forces to be put on combat alert.