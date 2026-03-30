244-Million-Year-Old Fossil Fish Discovered in China

Chinese scientists have discovered the fossil remains of a previously unknown species of ancient ray-finned fish that lived approximately 244 million years ago in Yunnan Province, southwest China. This was reported by the Global Times newspaper.

According to the publication, paleontologists have named the new species P. huoae. These fish belong to the extinct genus Ptycholepis; fossils associated with it have been discovered in China for the first time. This discovery will thus help fill the gap in relevant data for the Asian region.

According to experts, this is the oldest known fossil specimen of a prehistoric fish belonging to this genus. The fossil measures 27.5 cm in length; similar remains, dating back 242 million years, were previously discovered on the border between Italy and Switzerland. Similar finds have been made in Germany, Great Britain, and France.