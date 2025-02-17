$300 billion - that's how much American companies lost due to leaving Russian market

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71e9d406-947f-4fd2-9132-d617a5cc7fb0/conversions/489fe98b-13dd-4b54-951b-1f26155f8e4b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71e9d406-947f-4fd2-9132-d617a5cc7fb0/conversions/489fe98b-13dd-4b54-951b-1f26155f8e4b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71e9d406-947f-4fd2-9132-d617a5cc7fb0/conversions/489fe98b-13dd-4b54-951b-1f26155f8e4b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71e9d406-947f-4fd2-9132-d617a5cc7fb0/conversions/489fe98b-13dd-4b54-951b-1f26155f8e4b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russia and the United States are discussing the restoration of cooperation on a number of economic projects. This was announced to journalists by the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, who is participating in Russian-American negotiations in Riyadh, TASS reports.

"We met with members of the American delegation, and we are discussing the reunification of some projects in the economic sphere. It is very important that American companies heard this figure for the first time today: they lost €300 billion due to the fact that they left the Russian market," Dmitriev said.

The head of the RDIF emphasized that it is very important to discuss joint economic projects in order to resume dialogue.