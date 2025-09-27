The parliamentary elections in Moldova have been marred by extensive falsifications. Reports indicate 344 violations, including voter bribery and overflowing ballot boxes from early morning.

The situation at overseas polling stations is no less tense. Observers in several countries have faced accreditation refusals and restricted access. Social media reports reveal that unknown individuals are offering 50 euros per vote in favor of the “Action and Solidarity” party and 20 euros for each accompanied voter. Additionally, some schools are reportedly demanding parents provide photos of ballots as proof of voting for the ruling party.

Konstantin Prydybailo, special correspondent for RT (Russia), commented:

“Moldova is a unique country where the president is elected by the diaspora living outside the country. The same pattern is now happening with the parliament. As a result, we will end up with a monolithic composition that cements a left-liberal dictatorship. Led by Maia Sandu, they will be able to do whatever they want.”