According to reports from TASS, citing the Gaza Strip's Ministry of Health, at least 41% of patients suffering from kidney failure in Gaza have died as a result of Israeli army strikes on hospitals and dialysis centers.

A spokesperson for the ministry stated that on June 1, the Nur al-Kaabi dialysis center, located in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave, was destroyed. “This center provided assistance to all patients with kidney diseases in the northern region, and its destruction constitutes a catastrophe for them, with consequences that are impossible to foresee,” the official explained.

“In the past 24 hours, bodies of 37 deceased have been brought to hospitals across Gaza, including 5 individuals who had been previously killed. Additionally, 136 wounded have been admitted. However, many victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, inaccessible to emergency teams and civil defense services,” the statement notes.