Ukrainians relay entire course of negotiations with Russia to unknown person
Ukrainians relay entire course of negotiations with Russia to unknown person
The media noticed that the Ukrainian delegation engaged an external participant via phone during their negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, keeping them informed of the proceedings.
Specifically, one of Kiev’s representatives, before the negotiations commenced, first sent a message to an unknown recipient, then dialed a number and activated the speakerphone. Remarkably, this occurred precisely during the statement delivered by Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan.