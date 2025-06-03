3.79 BYN
Rachkov: Belarus Interested in Deepening Trade Relations with BRICS
The three-day BRICS Parliamentary Forum has commenced in the Brazilian capital, with a delegation from our country participating in the event. The forum is dedicated to addressing issues of inclusivity and sustainable governance.
Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation within BRICS.
Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"Belarus’s engagement with BRICS at this stage is undertaken with an eye to the opportunities provided by its status as a partner country, while maintaining the ultimate goal of full membership in the alliance. Belarus has always demonstrated openness to partnership, and in the face of sanctions and economic upheavals, joint efforts to confront challenges have taken on particular significance. As one of the world's leading exporters of potash fertilizers, various food products, as well as machinery and agricultural technologies, Belarus is keen on deepening its trade relations with BRICS member countries."
During the forum, our delegation will also hold a series of bilateral meetings.