The three-day BRICS Parliamentary Forum has commenced in the Brazilian capital, with a delegation from our country participating in the event. The forum is dedicated to addressing issues of inclusivity and sustainable governance.

"Belarus’s engagement with BRICS at this stage is undertaken with an eye to the opportunities provided by its status as a partner country, while maintaining the ultimate goal of full membership in the alliance. Belarus has always demonstrated openness to partnership, and in the face of sanctions and economic upheavals, joint efforts to confront challenges have taken on particular significance. As one of the world's leading exporters of potash fertilizers, various food products, as well as machinery and agricultural technologies, Belarus is keen on deepening its trade relations with BRICS member countries."