The U.S. Resupplies its Weapons Stockpile at Record Pace

The United States is replenishing the stockpile of weapons at an unprecedented rate. This was stated by the American President Donald Trump on social networking. Such conclusions he reached following a conversation with the leadership of the armed forces.

Trump emphasized that the American army is stronger than ever, including thanks to the accumulation of the military arsenal. And these are not empty words - in May, the U.S. President announced the launch of mass production of hypersonic missiles. And in July, the United States will begin full-scale production of the modernized B61-13 nuclear bomb. Its charge is up to 360 kilotons, which is 24 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.