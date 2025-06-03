Merz: Germany will Continue to Deny Asylum to Foreigners

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ffd7ad65-561d-4a55-8d02-9670f898237b/conversions/25e3ce6e-3240-4207-9bd2-ee5d38d99d87-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ffd7ad65-561d-4a55-8d02-9670f898237b/conversions/25e3ce6e-3240-4207-9bd2-ee5d38d99d87-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ffd7ad65-561d-4a55-8d02-9670f898237b/conversions/25e3ce6e-3240-4207-9bd2-ee5d38d99d87-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ffd7ad65-561d-4a55-8d02-9670f898237b/conversions/25e3ce6e-3240-4207-9bd2-ee5d38d99d87-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Germany will continue to deny entry to those in need of asylum. This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Congress of the Association of German Cities and Communities, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier on Monday, the Berlin Administrative Court declared illegal the denial of entry to three Somali nationals who arrived by train from Poland on May 9, 2025 and were expelled the same day. According to the court, such a procedure cannot bypass the Dublin Regulation.

"We will be forced to maintain control at internal borders until the situation at external borders improves significantly with new European rules," Merz said commenting on the court's decision. At the same time, the chancellor acknowledged that it could narrow the space for action. His speech was broadcast by the Phoenix TV channel.

"We will of course act within the framework of existing European law. And we will also do this in order to protect public safety and law and order in our country and to keep cities and communities from being overwhelmed," he added.

Earlier it was reported that the German police, as part of the implementation of tightened migration orders, do not let refugees into the country, except those subject to protection under the special status of vulnerable - pregnant, sick and unaccompanied minors. Drones, helicopters and thermal imaging cameras have been brought in to combat illegal migration.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said earlier that he was canceling a verbal instruction to the police not to refuse asylum seekers entry into the country in order to combat illegal migration. According to him, a verbal instruction was issued in 2015 to the head of the federal police not to refuse entry to asylum seekers in order to comply with European standards.