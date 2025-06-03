Peskov: Significant Agreements Reached in Istanbul

In Istanbul, during the second round of negotiations, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations succeeded in reaching important agreements to be implemented. This was stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, as reported by TASS.

"Certain agreements were achieved in Istanbul, and they are indeed significant," emphasized the spokesman. "These agreements will be put into effect."

According to him, the negotiations held on June 2 in Istanbul did not envisage breakthroughs or immediate resolutions, but "work is ongoing."

The Kremlin representative also mentioned that Russia awaits a response to the memorandum with peace proposals it has forwarded to Ukraine. Peskov highlighted that the proposed memorandum from Moscow aims to address the root causes of the conflict. The document, he noted, contains numerous provisions and offers multiple options.

He further commented on Russia's decision to publish its draft memorandum. "Initially, the memorandum was delivered to the Ukrainian side in a closed format. Discussions took place. De facto, the Ukrainian document, which was handed to us, was published — even before negotiations formally began. Later, the first discussion on it occurred, and a decision was made by our negotiation team leader. However, it was transmitted entirely in a confidential manner, and there were no leaks prior to that," Peskov explained.

Additionally, Peskov noted that a prompt telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could be arranged if necessary. "If required, such a meeting can be organized quite swiftly. As of now, no agreements have been made," he added.