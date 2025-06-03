With the arrival of Nawrocki, a course towards regional warming is not expected. He is a staunch supporter of the militarization of Poland. Moreover, the United States themselves insist on greater investment by their NATO allies in the common military budget.

The International Arms Exhibition MILEX, which recently took place in Minsk, continues to be discussed in different countries and even on other continents. Western analysts and experts are carefully examining photographs and videos that demonstrate the latest Belarusian drones, missiles, armored personnel carriers and much more, studying the performance characteristics - in general, analyzing and comparing. It is logical, as they say, "you need to know your enemy by sight." Another period of the Cold War forces countries to get involved in an arms race. In which, in fact, we are accused. This is not true. Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin recently stated this: "The Republic does not plan to get involved in an arms race, but will proceed from the principle of necessary sufficiency." By the way, Commander-in-Chief Alexander Lukashenko predicted total militarization or, in other words, NATOfication a year ago.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

From year to year we see that the situation in the world is only getting worse... Against this background, the arms race is rapidly gaining momentum. The Eastern European region, especially Poland, continues to militarize. NATOfication of Europe and the world as a whole is underway." It may seem that we are attacking the West, accusing them of militarization, while we ourselves, "white and fluffy", hold arms exhibitions, demonstrate weapons developments, and purchase new units. No. To reason in this way is amateurish. When analyzing, one must be guided by facts and figures: what a small state really needs for defense and what it means to arm itself to the teeth. Very ambitious statements are heard from our closest neighbors.

Mariusz Blaszczak, former Minister of Defense of Poland:

We need another 2 years, and then the Polish Army will be the strongest land army in Europe.

Mariusz Blaszczak said these words back in 2023. Since then, the government in Warsaw has changed, but the current government continues the course of strengthening the army, spending huge amounts of money and effort on this. Think about it, in 2024, Poland spent 4.12% of its GDP on defense, and in By 2025, it plans to spend almost 5%. This is the largest figure in the North Atlantic Alliance countries. The spending bill contains the following list: about 100 helicopters and 500 HIMARS units, over 350 tanks, fifth-generation F-35 fighters, 2 Patriot air defense missile systems batteries. And that's not all. Why does a very small country need such a quantity of weapons? Either they have real concerns, or Poland has entered the arms race, and not with Russia and Belarus, but with its own comrades in the alliance. Especially in light of the latest statement by the German Chancellor "on the creation of the most powerful army in Europe - the German one."

Maybe they are actually measuring missiles against each other? By the way, bragging is one of the most striking features of both US and Western policy. They vied with each other to talk about the advantages of their weapons, calling them the most powerful and high-tech. But as we saw during the NVO, Western weapons have shown limited effectiveness - from the German Leopard to the American Abrams. And although HIMARS played a significant role, but only at the initial stage of use, later Russia learned to deflect their missiles with electronic warfare, which led to a significant decrease in efficiency.

Recently, Donald Trump said that the United States has weapons of unprecedented power. However, he did not reveal the details. Apparently, a military secret. Meanwhile, in Russia, the creation of the "Oreshnik" was also kept secret, but the presentation was bright, thundering throughout the world. But Trump's statement raises doubts. If the weapon already exists, then what is the point of keeping silent about it?

In fact, the arms race has never stopped, it just grew into a new quality. First, the emergence of conventional weapons, then nuclear weapons and, finally, the creation of strategic missile forces. We can continue to list all the announcements of super-Western and American weapons for a long time, but so far these are just words. Today, the world has approached the next stage of the race: the emergence of new types of weapons - hypersonics. What will happen next, probably military - the conquest of space.

As they say, every The sandpiper praises his swamp. But you can't go against the facts. In conclusion, one episode that happened 5 years ago in Serbia. American General Robert Keller arrived in Belgrade. He asked a Serbian officer a question, referring to the events of 1999, when NATO bombed Yugoslavia:

"Was it difficult to fight the strongest army in the world?"

To which the Serbian officer replied: