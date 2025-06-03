Interest in Russian language has grown among university applicants in UK

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5561f006-ed00-42f9-b9ca-1ea18041731b/conversions/db8edb27-b468-44e7-85f8-748b67bc90d1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5561f006-ed00-42f9-b9ca-1ea18041731b/conversions/db8edb27-b468-44e7-85f8-748b67bc90d1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5561f006-ed00-42f9-b9ca-1ea18041731b/conversions/db8edb27-b468-44e7-85f8-748b67bc90d1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5561f006-ed00-42f9-b9ca-1ea18041731b/conversions/db8edb27-b468-44e7-85f8-748b67bc90d1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The number of British school leavers who choose Russian for their examinations at the end of primary general education has increased by 47% over three years. Such data is provided by the Ministry of Education of the United Kingdom. BelTA reported with reference to TASS.

Thus, in 2022, the number of applicants who passed Russian for GCSE was 2.4 thousand. A year later, it increased to 3.3 thousand students, and in 2024 - to 3.5 thousand.

As Aina Mamaeva, head of the London educational center "Znanie" stressed, more and more parents of applicants understand that the Russian language" can be a pass to a successful life". "I tell all our students to apply to the most prestigious universities. All leading universities, such as Cambridge University, have Russian language departments, despite the political moments. The Russian language can help them get there," Mamaeva said.