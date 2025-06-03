Universal Artificial Blood Developed in Japan

Japanese scientists have created a form of artificial blood suitable for transfusions for all patients, regardless of blood type, and capable of being stored at room temperature for up to two years, reports BELTA.

It is noted that this synthetic blood could address the ongoing shortage of donor blood, reduce the time required for transfusion preparation, and enhance the effectiveness of emergency medical care.

The artificial blood is produced from hemoglobin extracted from donor blood that has exceeded its shelf life. "This hemoglobin is then enclosed within a protective shell to create stable, virus-free artificial red blood cells. Since these synthetic cells lack a specific blood group, there is no need for compatibility testing," explains Tokyo Weekender.