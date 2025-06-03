A possible 30-day ceasefire for Ukraine is not merely a brief pause in hostilities; it presents an opportunity to rearm and replenish frontline units. What other objectives does Ukraine pursue? Alexander Markevich, head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Management under the President of Belarus, explained this during a broadcast of First Information Channel.

"Ukraine aims to resolve its tactical and strategic goals—that is, it seeks to deprive Russia of the initiative it currently holds on the front. That’s why Ukraine is so vehemently advocating for a truce. It simply needs to get its forces in order, as it faces issues with personnel, armaments, and reserves. This is due to its involvement in numerous ventures, such as in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions, after which it was forced to redeploy reserves to the Donetsk direction," the expert explained.

Currently, Russia is actively operating not only in the Sumy Region but also along the Kharkiv front, so the initiative remains, unquestionably, with Moscow.

On June 2, in Istanbul, the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place, resulting in certain agreements.