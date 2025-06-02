Watch onlineTV Programm
American Explosives Used in Bridge Explosion in Bryansk Region

The recent explosion that destroyed a bridge in the Bryansk Region involved the use of American-made explosives, according to the newspaper "Kommersant."

One of the bombs, planted on the track between two stations in the Russian territory, failed to detonate. This failure allowed investigators to determine that Ukrainian saboteurs employed C-4 plastic explosive charges of American origin.

Preliminary evidence suggests that the same type of explosive was used to assemble homemade devices involved in other acts of sabotage. Authorities do not rule out the possibility that multiple sabotage groups were operating simultaneously within Russian territory. The explosions resulted in seven fatalities and left ninety-seven people injured.