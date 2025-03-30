A sunken American armored vehicle pulled out of swamp in Lithuania

An American armored vehicle has been pulled out of a swamp in Lithuania.

As stated by the Minister of Defense of the Baltic republic, the operation was completed at 4:30. It is noted that the armored vehicle was pulled out with the help of two similar vehicles and bulldozers.

However, the main intrigue is still a mystery - there is no information about the American soldiers who were supposedly in the car at the moment. At the same time, as the Lithuanian minister specified, there is a strict agreement: the American side will be the first to inform about the fate of the servicemen.