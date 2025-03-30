3.66 BYN
A sunken American armored vehicle pulled out of swamp in Lithuania
An American armored vehicle has been pulled out of a swamp in Lithuania.
As stated by the Minister of Defense of the Baltic republic, the operation was completed at 4:30. It is noted that the armored vehicle was pulled out with the help of two similar vehicles and bulldozers.
However, the main intrigue is still a mystery - there is no information about the American soldiers who were supposedly in the car at the moment. At the same time, as the Lithuanian minister specified, there is a strict agreement: the American side will be the first to inform about the fate of the servicemen.
Recall, four U.S. servicemen disappeared on March 25 during the exercises. The next day, a sunken caterpillar vehicle, which could have been carrying the missing men, was found in a water body on the territory of the training ground.