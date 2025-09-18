In the program "Current Interview," Alternative for Germany (AfD) member Richard Gretzinger discussed the causes of the economic crisis in Germany, migration issues, and growing public discontent.

According to him, the country is facing chaos caused by government incompetence, the war in Ukraine, the loss of industry, and the uncontrolled influx of migrants.

"The crisis in Germany is due to the inactivity of our government – they have no plans, only chaos. They themselves don't know how to deal with this," Richard Gretzinger emphasized.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) member Richard Gretzinger

Since 2015, following Angela Merkel's announcement of an "open door" policy, Germany has accepted up to 10 million migrants, including refugees from Ukraine after 2022.

Richard Gretzinger estimates that the total number of "non-Germans" in the country now exceeds 20 million.

"Some of them are well integrated, and they now support the AfD because they came here for the German way of life. But most new migrants don't integrate. They come for benefits, don't want to work, and continue to live as they did in their home countries, disrespecting our laws and regulations," the politician emphasized.

According to Richard Gretzinger, migrants have become a huge burden on the country's budget. "They cost us an insane amount of money," he stated, adding that unintegrated migrants bring crime to Germany.

"Knife fighting has become popular in a country that was previously one of the safest," he noted bitterly.

German flag against the backdrop of the Reichstag

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz's controversial statement about the end of the "welfare era" and the need to cut social spending provoked a strong reaction.

The Chancellor justified this by citing Germany's need for additional funds to support Ukraine – approximately €20 billion over two years. However, as Richard Gretzinger noted, the Social Democrats (Merz's coalition partners) are unlikely to support such measures.