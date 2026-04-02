Afghan Authorities Tighten Dress Code for Women in Herat Province

Afghan authorities have tightened the Muslim dress code for women in Herat Province, clarifying that tight clothing is prohibited by Sharia law, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Salam Watandar radio, the leadership of the Ministry of the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat Province issued a new style guide for women, stating that "the hijab should be loose and discreet."

"The head of the department, Aziz Ur-Rahman Muhajir, emphasized the need to fully comply with the rules of wearing the Islamic hijab," the radio station notes.

"The main criterion is loose, non-contact, and inconspicuous clothing that does not attract attention. Wearing tight clothing contradicts the principles of Sharia hijab... This process will be promoted through education and peaceful interaction," the radio station quoted the official as saying.

According to Muhajir, "the use of a burqa, chador, or other body coverings is only permissible if they comply with the principles of Sharia hijab."