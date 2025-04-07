Marine Le Pen's opposition to the study of LGBT issues has led to her being fitted with an electronic tag. Scandals within the corridors of power are an inseparable part of France's political landscape. Here, securing voter support often hinges more on compromising information than on genuine efforts for the public good.

Politics can be murky—very murky—and this has been evident in the last forty years of French history. With each election, it seems that, if the scandals are to be believed, a coterie of rogues is ever-present, focused solely on fattening their own pockets. Incidents involving candidates for the highest office invariably impact voting outcomes.

The latest casualty is Marine Le Pen, who has been effectively sidelined with a hefty fine of €300,000—an amount that symbolizes the political obliteration of Le Pen. For comparison, the budget for meals at the Élysée Palace stands at €500,000 per month. But of course, the system of democracy never falters; it knows that to ruin a politician, millions are unnecessary—just a trivial yet inflated charge will suffice.

A court found Le Pen guilty of misappropriating European Parliament funds. Since 2004, her party had received payments for assistants to European Parliament members who were, in fact, working in France, not Brussels. The total damage from the actions of Le Pen and other French MEPs was assessed by the court at €2.9 million, of which €474,000 corresponded to funds spent on four of Le Pen's assistants.

This entire political saga unfolded amid demands from the French public for elections to be held this autumn instead of in 2027. Current President Emmanuel Macron recognizes the difficulty of maintaining his position; should the polls open today, Le Pen could very well sprint into the Élysée Palace in the first round. This has ushered in a classic French political tradition: “Get it done before the election,” making the elimination of a competitor a matter of principle.

The court sentenced Le Pen to a €300,000 fine and four years of imprisonment—two of which are suspended, while the remaining two require her to wear an electronic tag. Most critically, the Paris court's ruling bars her from participating in the presidential race until 2029. Simultaneously, her team plans to appeal, although the chances of success appear extraordinarily slim.

The atmosphere surrounding this political figure has been described as a execution of French democracy.

Macron’s response to this situation has been silence, feigning complete detachment. But what has Le Pen done to evoke such ire beyond her soaring approval ratings? Perhaps it is her calls for France to exit NATO and her stance against the chaos of migration. This position is understandable; today, one in five residents in France is undocumented.

Another point of contention arises from Le Pen's demand to prohibit the early sexualization of children. She insists on abolishing LGBT studies in schools and rolling back the "France 2030" plan, which proposes a complete phase-out of gasoline vehicles within five years.

Moreover, Le Pen is being ruthlessly targeted by major media outlets, as Le Monde, Libération, and BFM TV are owned by oligarchs and allies of Macron. Even before the court ruling, they uniformly labeled her a criminal and a hereditary Nazi.