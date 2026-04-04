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Al Jazeera: Iran divides countries into three categories for access to Strait of Hormuz
Iranian authorities have developed a system for managing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring the passage of vessels from different countries based on their relations with Tehran. This was reported by the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera, according to TASS.
According to the channel, Iran's scheme divides all countries into three categories: "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly." Countries in the first group will be prohibited from using the Strait of Hormuz, vessels from "neutral" countries will be subject to high fees, and "friendly" countries will be granted free passage through the strait.
A full list of the three categories developed by Tehran is not provided, however, according to the TV channel, virtually all Arab countries of the Persian Gulf are classified as "neutral" or "hostile" states, which, in accordance with Iran's plan, will either have to pay "significant duties" or will be completely banned from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.