Azerbaijan is set to present the United States with evidence regarding the illegal activities of USAID within the country. This statement was made by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Currently, a preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Azerbaijani authorities, with the Prosecutor General's Office examining the agency's alleged criminal activities. At this stage, Aliyev has noted the evident scale of anti-Azerbaijani operations by the organization, including attempts to undermine government operations and clear intentions to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

Meanwhile, the United States is set to resume at least six previously suspended assistance programs from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). According to media reports, the programs in Jordan, Somalia, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Ecuador are being reinstated.