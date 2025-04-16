3.66 BYN
All Heads of CIS Countries to Attend Victory Parade in Moscow
All heads of states from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are set to arrive in Moscow on May 9 to participate in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, announced CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev. This information has been reported by RIA Novosti.
"I am pleased and satisfied, just like you, to announce that all heads of CIS states will be present at the celebrations in Moscow on May 9," stated Lebedev during a meeting of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (MPA).
Previously, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, informed journalists that Russia is expecting more than 20 heads of states and governments to attend the Victory Parade.