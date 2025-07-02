3.77 BYN
American Officials To Testify About Biden’s Health Status
Text by:Editorial office news.by
American officials have agreed to testify regarding the health condition of former US President Joe Biden.
According to Politico, the testimonies will include the former White House chief of staff and his deputy, as well as a former presidential advisor.
The first expert hearing concerning Biden’s mental capacity during his presidency took place on June 18 in the US Senate.
Through these hearings, Republicans hope to hold accountable all those who concealed information about the worsening health of the 46th US president.