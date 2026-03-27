Anchored in Uncertainty and Emptied Tanks: Blockade of Strait of Hormuz Triggers Global Fuel Shock

Today, the energy crisis stemming from the Middle Eastern conflict has engulfed the entire planet—from South Asia to the West Coast of the United States. What began as a regional dispute has rapidly transformed into a worldwide fuel emergency, striking Asia, Europe, and Africa with relentless force. The world has painfully realized the fragility of dependence on a single point on the map.

Amid the ongoing Middle Eastern turmoil, the Strait of Hormuz—through which up to 20% of global oil and LNG supplies pass—has been effectively paralyzed. This narrow maritime corridor has become a closed gateway for the global energy flow, shattering illusions of stability and resilience. Today, the fuel crisis stretches across the globe—from South Asia to the American West Coast—and this is only the beginning.

The energy upheaval, intensified by the war with Iran, has already surpassed the scale of the oil shocks of the 1970s, reports The New York Times. In Sri Lanka, fuel shortages have become so severe that authorities have introduced QR codes at gas stations—essentially a rationing system. The country, barely recovering from an economic collapse, now queues once more for gasoline. Long lines of vehicles and people are also visible at fueling stations across Thailand.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand:

"Regarding prices, they will be regulated by market mechanisms. The government will have to independently find measures to minimize the impact on the population."

In Vietnam, fuel prices have surged by approximately 50%. Due to shortages, local airlines have begun canceling flights. The situation is further complicated by the country’s dependence on imported energy resources. Although Vietnam has two oil refineries satisfying about 70% of domestic demand, a significant portion of its crude oil imports come from regions affected by the crisis—over 80% of which originate from the Middle East.

India, one of the largest importers of oil via the Strait of Hormuz, is forced to impose fuel quotas. Every day that the strait remains blocked deals a blow to transportation, industry, and energy sectors.

"Due to the ongoing war between Israel, Iran, and America, the whole world is feeling the hardships in some way. It affects our daily lives—bottled water has become more expensive, as have gas cylinders and gasoline. We are afraid of what the future holds," remarked an Indian resident.

"When the crisis with gasoline, diesel, and gas arises, it will lead to shortages of all goods—food, beverages, everything," another Indian citizen warned.

The shockwave from the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues to spread across Europe. Slovakia has announced a 30-day emergency measure aimed at curbing so-called fuel tourism—an influx of foreign drivers flocking into the country for cheaper diesel, creating shortages in the domestic market. To halt the outflow of fuel, authorities have implemented dual pricing at gas stations.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"In this atmosphere of global disorder, the European Union must focus on its own economic strength and forget the senseless green nonsense that is destroying our industry and economy. That’s the way forward for the EU. Right now, I would do nothing but lower energy prices. I am talking about electricity. I would strengthen industry, but we are so blind and afraid—even of the 'Druzhba' pipeline—fearing it might accidentally bring a few drops of Russian oil into Europe."

Brussels responded sharply to Slovakia’s measures. The European Commission has already condemned dual diesel pricing as discrimination and promised steps to prevent unilateral actions within the EU. If the situation around the Strait of Hormuz does not change, Europe could face fuel and energy shortages within weeks.

Vaeel Savan, Shell Energy Executive:

"South Asia was the first to suffer from this, then Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, and by April, Europe was heavily affected."

The most unexpected epicenter of the crisis is California. The massive state—home to 40 million people—has encountered shortages of diesel and aviation kerosene. Bloomberg reports that the threat arises because California imports roughly 20% of its fuel from Asian countries, which, in turn, rely on supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Furthermore, in recent years, several refineries in California shut down due to rising costs. This jeopardizes not only civilian aviation but also military operations—over thirty Pentagon bases, including key naval hubs housing aircraft carriers, destroyers, and submarines. Chevron has already warned that supply disruptions for diesel to these bases are inevitable. If the crisis persists, it could severely impair the U.S. military’s capabilities in the Pacific.

From Sri Lanka’s QR codes to Thailand’s closed gas stations, from India’s fuel quotas to panic-buying in California—the crisis that originated in the Persian Gulf has become a mirror reflecting the world’s own vulnerability.