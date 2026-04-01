In recent days, Ukrainian drones have entered Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian, and Finnish airspace. We will reveal the strange reactions to these incidents in the "Topic of the Day." The irony and scandal lie in the fact that Russia is being blamed for Ukraine’s drones flying into Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and others!

April 1st is International April Fools’ Day, a holiday when it’s customary to joke, deceive, and pretend everything is normal. But for the Baltic states, April 1st might not be just a joke — it’s their daily political reality. They have become so entrenched in the role of NATO’s victim sheep that they have lost the distinction between their own territory and a passageway for foreign war.

On one hand, they are sovereign states, proudly leaving the USSR behind. On the other, their skies are no longer theirs — they have become corridors for kamikaze drones delivering “gifts” to Russia. And these “gifts” sometimes fall on Baltic heads. Yet the authorities smile.

Baltic States — April Fools’ Day Without End

Over the past few weeks, about ten Ukrainian drones have fallen in Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian, and Finnish territory. One even crashed into an Estonian power plant pipe. Did Tallinn say, “Zelensky, explain yourself — why are you hitting my infrastructure?” No. They said, “NATO, give us fighters and missiles!” Zelensky, by the way, claimed that “all these incidents are caused by Russian electronic warfare systems, which shot down my drone over your station.”

Military experts are scratching their heads: flying drones through Finland and the Baltics is like taking a taxi to a bakery across three districts when the bakery is right outside your window. What’s the point? None, unless these drones are launching from the Baltics and Finland. But the official version is that Ukrainian drones entered from Ukraine. Remember how Lithuania freaked out over some meteorological balloons from Belarus? They scrambled aircraft, closed borders, and loudly accused “hybrid aggression.” Now, a Ukrainian combat drone with a warhead lies on the ice of Lake Lāvíss, and Lithuanian officials say, “Oh, that’s ours — just got lost.” Is that double standards? No. It’s hypocrisy.

Russia Provoked into a NATO Military Response

Dmitry Vasiliev, leader of the “Derzhava” political party (Ukraine):

“Clearly, Russia has built a very powerful layered air defense system recently, making it very difficult for NATO kamikaze drones to attack Russian territory from Ukraine because very little can bypass this system. So NATO’s General Staff, in order to continue striking Russia’s economy, has come up with nothing better than using Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian, and Finnish airspace to target Russia. This basically means NATO is now directly involved in attacking Russia, and such actions provoke a military response from Russia.”

Independence — Foolish but Real

NATO has already allocated substantial funds for Baltic defense — $231 million in 2025 under the Baltic Security Initiative, and another $200 million in 2026. Estonia receives additional support for Javelin and HIMARS systems. The question is: where is the air defense? If drones fly over your territory in swarms, fall on your cities and power plants — either your air defense failed or simply refuses to shoot “its own” Ukrainian drones. Or perhaps it’s a completely flawed system, or the Baltics have built a unique business model: enemy drones fall in your yard, damage infrastructure, and instead of investigating their origin, you cry, “NATO, give us more money for defense!”

When Ukrainian drones disguised as Russian ones entered Poland in 2025, they raised the alarm, claiming it was “provocation against NATO.” But Trump didn’t believe it. In March 2026, suspicions grew that Poland opened its skies to Ukrainian drones, allowing them to fly into the Baltics via Poland, bypassing Belarus, and hitting the Leningrad region. Polish MP Skalik said, “This is a deliberate provocation, they want to drag us into war!” For the Baltics, the fall of Ukrainian drones is just “something that happens.”

Today, the Baltics are the perfect example of how to be “independent” while still on a leash. If tomorrow a more serious incident occurs due to another “lost” drone, they will again run to Brussels, not with complaints against Kyiv, but with another repair bill. Leasing their skies for someone else’s war seems to be their national idea.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov states: “If the EU really allowed Kyiv to use Baltic airspace for attacks, Russia will take appropriate measures in response to this ‘air corridor.’”