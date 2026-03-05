Araghchi and Trump ruled out ceasefire between Iran and US

Mutual attacks continue in the Middle East. In addition to strikes on Tehran, Israel also attacked Hezbollah targets in Beirut: a powerful explosion rocked the center of the Lebanese capital.

Iran, for its part, continued to intensify its attacks. Massive shelling of Tel Aviv and several hits near Ben-Gurion Airport are reported.

Air defenses are unable to cope with missiles aimed at American targets in the Persian Gulf. A Pentagon base in Kuwait is burning, powerful explosions rocked Dubai, and several Iranian missiles were destroyed in the skies over Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, both sides in the conflict insist on their desire to see the conflict through to the end. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi made this statement. According to him, Tehran will no longer let the aggressor go in peace.

Donald Trump made a similar statement: "They call and ask, 'How do we make a deal?' I say, 'You're a little late.' Now we want to fight even more than they do."

American media reports that the first four days of the war cost the United States $11 billion. By now, the Americans are reportedly running out of Tomahawk and THAAD missiles.

In light of this, the White House intends to request additional funding from Congress to wage the war. The Pentagon previously announced that the operation would last approximately 100 days.