The President of Azerbaijan believes that Armenia may leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization at any moment. Aliyev believes that Yerevan is only waiting for a signal from Washington in this regard.

Yerevan's pro-American bias is undeniable. Armenia froze its participation in the CSTO almost a year ago, and then Prime Minister Pashinyan declared that the point of no return in his country's relations with the states of the organization had been passed.