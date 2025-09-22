3.63 BYN
At Taxpayers' Expense: Vilnius to Allocate €0.5 Billion for Air Defense
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania plans to spend 0.5 billion euros of taxpayer money to increase the country's air defense capabilities.
The allocation of budget funds will be discussed at the next meeting of the State Defense Council. However, the Ministry acknowledges that even this amount will not be enough: gaps remain in the air defense system, which are currently covered with the allies' help.
Vilnius will soon announce which countries will provide additional radars and combat systems.