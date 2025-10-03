Attempt to Overthrow Power in Georgia Failed: Investigations Started

Western NGOs and NPOs tried to turn the municipal elections in Georgia into a color revolution — they brought protesters onto the streets of Tbilisi under the flags of the EU and the USA. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia announced the detention of all five members of the protest organizing committee. The detainees face up to 9 years in prison.

At 2 a.m., the center of Tbilisi was reopened — the protest was over. Car traffic has been fully restored.

Georgia woke up after a night of unrest. "Georgian Maidan." The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has launched an investigation.

Among the charges are: assault on a police officer, calls for violent change of the constitutional order or overthrow of power, damage or destruction of property, attempt to seize strategic facilities, organization or participation in group violence.

A crowd in masks and gas masks, flags of the EU, the USA, Ukraine. Protesters near the presidential palace in Tbilisi threw firecrackers and stones at law enforcement officers. Damage has been inflicted on urban infrastructure.

Special forces were deployed on the streets. Police had to use tear gas and water cannons. The Ministry of Health reported injuries to 6 protesters and 21 police officers. An additional 30 people received medical aid on-site.

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili stated that the attempt to overthrow the government in the country was organized with the support of foreign intelligence agencies.